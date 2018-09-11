Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,030 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $181,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $316,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $90,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $49,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $222,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

