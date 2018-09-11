Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 29,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $570,265.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 27,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $570,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,371 shares of company stock worth $1,635,766. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

