Bank of America Corp DE Has $662.79 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of Becton Dickinson and worth $662,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after purchasing an additional 904,097 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,161,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

BDX stock opened at $254.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.