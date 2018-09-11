Bank of America Corp DE Has $564.09 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $564,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $262,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 994,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 83.32%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.4669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

