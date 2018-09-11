Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.07 ($8.22).

BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

