Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB) & Aspen Insurance (AHL) Head to Head Comparison

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NYSE: AHL) and Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Aspen Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B $371.23 million 0.95 $18.32 million N/A N/A Aspen Insurance $2.52 billion 0.97 -$267.70 million ($6.59) -6.21

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Insurance has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Aspen Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 3.07% -0.83% -0.26% Aspen Insurance -18.11% -11.73% -2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Aspen Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Insurance 0 4 0 0 2.00

Aspen Insurance has a consensus target price of $41.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Aspen Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Insurance is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Aspen Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Aspen Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Aspen Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Aspen Insurance pays out -14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Aspen Insurance has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B beats Aspen Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, and railroad liability products; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products comprising financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability insurance products. The company's Aspen Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance products; other property reinsurance products; casualty reinsurance products, including U.S. treaty, international treaty, and casualty facultative reinsurance products; and specialty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, agriculture, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering, cyber, and other specialty lines. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited distributes its products primarily through brokers and reinsurance intermediaries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

