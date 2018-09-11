Balchem Co. (BCPC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $432,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 193,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 210.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

BCPC stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.85. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.