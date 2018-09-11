Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHGE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.31.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $31.93 on Monday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

