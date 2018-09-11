Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $3.07 Million Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

