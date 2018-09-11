Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,574 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,281,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 720,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,605,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,668,000 after purchasing an additional 437,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $924,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

