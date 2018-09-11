Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6,545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 436,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 61,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $2,153,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,076,888.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,813. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

