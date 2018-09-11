Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 68,633 LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $1,618,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,735,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,242. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

