AXT (AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXTI. BidaskClub upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth $2,572,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in AXT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,142,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 246,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 209,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 155,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

