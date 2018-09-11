Axis Capital (AXS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axis Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.8656908560287 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Axis Capital stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

