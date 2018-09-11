Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.
NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $7.48.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
