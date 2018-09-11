Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avid Bioservices stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Avid Bioservices worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

