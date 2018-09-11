Autohome Inc (ATHM) Position Reduced by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC decreased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,277 shares during the period. Autohome comprises about 2.1% of Sensato Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sensato Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Autohome worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Autohome by 21,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,826,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,394 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 415.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,576,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,310,000 after purchasing an additional 464,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,660,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.97.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

