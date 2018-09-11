AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,478,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,081 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $143,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.