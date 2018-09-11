AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on T. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

