Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.93 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,040,250. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

