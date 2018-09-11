Atento (ATTO) versus Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Atento (OTCMKTS: KKPNY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Atento pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atento pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Atento has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -1.06% 14.95% 4.16% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.92 billion 0.32 -$16.79 million $0.75 10.93 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion N/A $545.93 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atento and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 0 2.00

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.24%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

Atento beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

