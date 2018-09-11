AstraZeneca (AZN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morningstar reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.94.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.