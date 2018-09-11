Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,702 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 88.5% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Assurant stock opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.28%.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $1,547,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.