Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 37.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

