Artesian Resources Co. Class A (ARTNA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources Co. Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Artesian Resources Co. Class A alerts:

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources Co. Class A has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources Co. Class A had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 208,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources Co. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources Co. Class A

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Co. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources Co. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.