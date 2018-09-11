Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.