Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Has $13.58 Million Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,542,000 after acquiring an additional 112,586 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,605.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

DISH opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $55.30.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

