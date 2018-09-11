Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Buys New Holdings in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wellington Shields raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

MIDD stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.88. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.