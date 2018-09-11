Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Buys 207,317 Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP raised its holdings in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,317 shares during the quarter. Validus makes up about 1.2% of Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP owned about 0.67% of Validus worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Validus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Validus by 2,281.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of Validus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $466,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of Validus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,684,058.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,542.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,563 shares of company stock worth $2,615,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VR stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Validus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

