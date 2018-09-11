Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stake in Dean Foods Co (DF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Dean Foods worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 1,052.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DF opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. Dean Foods Co has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

