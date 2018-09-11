Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $70,423.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $38,188,304. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

