Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,207,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,283,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 35.39%. research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

