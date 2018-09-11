Ardsley Advisory Partners Sells 650,000 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Ardsley Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John David Tolbert acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scot Benson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,327.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,281,137 shares of company stock worth $124,380,356. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.17. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

