Ardsley Advisory Partners Sells 20,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Ardsley Advisory Partners cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

