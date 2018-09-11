Ardsley Advisory Partners Has $9.30 Million Stake in Polarityte Inc (COOL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) by 1,968.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the quarter. Polarityte makes up about 1.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings in Polarityte were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 25.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOL stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.11. Polarityte Inc has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

