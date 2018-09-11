Aquilo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,050 GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. GALAPAGOS NV/S comprises approximately 5.0% of Aquilo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPG. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 2.03. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $121.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.58 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 70.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

