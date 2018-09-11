Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 65.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

