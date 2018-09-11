Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,044,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,189 shares of company stock worth $598,010 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 419,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,980,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 791,220 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

