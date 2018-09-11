Antofagasta (ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 780 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.77) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a research note published on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.77) to GBX 950 ($12.37) in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 620 ($8.08) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 915.06 ($11.92).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 735.80 ($9.58) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

