Analyzing Qorvo (QRVO) and AU Optronics (AUO)

Qorvo (NYSE: AUO) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -1.31% 12.85% 9.79% AU Optronics 5.87% 8.53% 4.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qorvo and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 11 11 0 2.38 AU Optronics 1 2 1 0 2.00

Qorvo currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $2.97 billion 3.13 -$40.28 million $4.78 15.48 AU Optronics $11.51 billion 0.35 $1.40 billion $1.13 3.66

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Qorvo does not pay a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment supplier of RF solutions that support diverse global applications, including ubiquitous high-speed network connectivity to the cloud, data center communications, rapid internet connectivity throughout the home and workplace, and upgraded military capabilities across the globe. Its products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors and integrated circuits, filters and duplexers, frequency converters, integrated modules, optical components, oscillators, passives and switches. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

