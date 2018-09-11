Analyzing GTT Communications (GTT) & Atento (ATTO)

GTT Communications (NYSE: ATTO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTT Communications and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -21.82% -45.46% -5.45% Atento -1.06% 14.95% 4.16%

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 1 7 0 2.67 Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67

GTT Communications presently has a consensus target price of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Atento has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.24%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Dividends

Atento pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. GTT Communications does not pay a dividend. Atento pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $827.90 million 2.88 -$71.50 million $0.24 182.08 Atento $1.92 billion 0.32 -$16.79 million $0.75 10.93

Atento has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTT Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atento beats GTT Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It also offers video transport services for the transmission of live events, sport, entertainment, and news to broadcasters and cable programming providers; and network access services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

