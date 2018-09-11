Analysts Set Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Target Price at $18.90

Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

FLY stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 million, a P/E ratio of 162.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 67.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

