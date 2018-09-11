Analysts Expect NOW Inc (DNOW) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. NOW posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. NOW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on NOW in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,199,000 after acquiring an additional 880,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,741,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,509,000 after acquiring an additional 425,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,053 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 117.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 727,326 shares during the period.

Shares of DNOW opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 1.05. NOW has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

