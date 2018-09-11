Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APC. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

