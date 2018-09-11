AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 69,522 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,522 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.09% of TransUnion worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,394,000 after buying an additional 680,817 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,983,000 after buying an additional 701,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,781,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,268,000 after buying an additional 52,842 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.69. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $114,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 131,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $9,453,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,418. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

