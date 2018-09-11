AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 42,482 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 45.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $88,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,344. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

