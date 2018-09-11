AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Increased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1,220.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,526 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 3.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 186.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2,275.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 182,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in AMETEK by 593.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 389,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 332,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,334,290. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE AME opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

