American Software (AMSWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut American Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut American Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.60 on Monday. American Software has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.23 million, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.72.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Software’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 41,402 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $630,138.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,139 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Software by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

