American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $12,815,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 517,302.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 206,921 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

AGI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.