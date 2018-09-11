American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 196.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $592.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.