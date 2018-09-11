American Century Companies Inc. Buys 10,505 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,701,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 19.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 216.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

BSBR opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.